Cambodia completes updated NDC to convention on climate change
The Cambodian government has successfully submitted the country’s updated National Determined Contribution (NDC) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as more than half of the world’s countries failed to do so by December 31, 2020.
A parched rice field in Kandal province’s Lvea Em district, Cambodia (Photo: https://www.phnompenhpost.com/)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian government has successfully submitted the country’s updated National Determined Contribution (NDC) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as more than half of the world’s countries failed to do so by December 31, 2020.
The Southeast Asian nation’s 158-page NDC was submitted before the deadline of December 31. It covers many aspects such as climate change impact and Cambodia’s adaptation and mitigation efforts.
In the NDC foreword, Cambodian Minister of Environment and Chairman of the National Council for Sustainable Development Say Samal said the document demonstrates Cambodia’s commitments and needs for the next decade to realise the vision of a low carbon and resilient society.
Cambodia has always been a strong supporter of multilateral action on climate change, he stressed.
The updated NDC clarifies a number of important orientations, including climate change mitigation targets in the agriculture and waste sectors, and the country’s ambitious target for halving the deforestation rate by 2030.
According to AFP, only around 70 out of nearly 200 countries in the world had submitted their NDC. Almost all countries had signed up to the Paris Agreement in 2015 to limit global warming to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels./.