ASEAN Indonesia’s central bank raises rates again to curb inflation Bank Indonesia (BI) on November 17 raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points for a third consecutive month, saying it will enhance its response to "high" inflation expectations amid a strong economic backdrop.

ASEAN ASEAN strengthens mutual legal assistance, cooperation The ASEAN Law Forum took place in Hanoi on November 17, focusing on sharing experience in the implementation of mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters within the framework of The Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH).

ASEAN Laos aims to increase forest coverage to 70% by 2035 The Lao government's officials have held a meeting with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to discuss sustainable forest management and carry out a plan to restore forest coverage to 70% in 2035.

ASEAN Cambodian scholar highlights Vietnam's contributions to ASEAN Summits Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and coordinated with Cambodia to contribute to the success of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, which just concluded in Phnom Penh, a Cambodian scholar has said.