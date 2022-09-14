Cambodian top legislator wraps up visit to Vietnam
President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin on September 14 concluded his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vuong Dinh Hue.
The trip was a key diplomatic activity between the two NAs in the Vietnam-Cambodia friendship year 2022 and in celebration of the 55th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967-2022).
NA Chairman Hue held talks with Heng Samrin and chaired a banquet for him on September 12.
The Cambodian NA leader also met with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his stay.
At those meetings, the sides agreed to maintain delegation exchanges at all levels and people-to-people exchange; and effectively implement signed protocols and national defence-security cooperation plans.
They reached consensus on effective cooperation in border security, preventing crimes and illegal entry and exit, and building a border of peace, friendship and solidarity.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (3rd from right), President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin (4th from right) and other delegates in a group photo (Photo: VNA)Stressing the robust growth of the nations’ traditional and close relations, Vietnamese leaders affirmed that the Vietnamese Party State, and people always support Cambodia’s national construction and development causes; as well as back Cambodia’s chairmanships of ASEAN and AIPA this year.
They proposed that Vietnam and Cambodia join other ASEAN members in maintaining intra-bloc solidarity and ASEAN’s centrality in regional issues, particularly the East Sea.
They also asked the Cambodian parliament and government to further assist Cambodians of Vietnamese origin in their integration into Cambodia’s society and to facilitate Vietnamese firms’ investment and operation in the country./.