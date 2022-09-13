Politics Vietnam, Cambodia promote solidarity, mutual support President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin met a delegation of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association (VCFA), headed by its president Nguyen Thi Thanh, in Hanoi on September 13.

Politics Vietnamese parliamentarians hope for increased exchanges with Cambodian counterparts Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai said the Vietnam - Cambodia Parliamentary Friendship Group will always serve as a bridge helping increase friendship exchanges between Vietnamese and Cambodian parliamentarians, thereby contributing to the two parliaments’ cooperation, from central, ministry to local levels.

Politics Da Nang seeks stronger partnership with German state of Bremen A delegation from central Da Nang paid a working visit to the German state of Bremen on September 12 to seek ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Politics Cooperation contributes to Vietnam, Laos’ political stability, socio-economic development Vietnam and Laos have achieved much from their cooperation, playing a significant part in sustaining political stability and socio-economic development in each country, Counselor and Deputy Ambassador of Laos to Vietnam Chanthaphone Khammanichanh told the Vietnam News Agency.