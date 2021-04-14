Can Tho city hosts third VietShrimp fair
The third VietShrimp Aquaculture International Fair, focusing on technology in Vietnam’s shrimp industry, opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 14.
With the theme “Sustainable Destination”, the three-day fair features close to 200 pavilions from some 150 domestic and foreign firms involved in aquaculture.
A number of symposiums will also be held to introduce effective production models and orientations and solutions to sustainable shrimp farming.
President of the Vietnam Fisheries Society (Vinafish) and head of the organising board Nguyen Viet Thang said the fair aims to promote the achievements of the sector over the years, as well as help companies cooperate, expand markets, and introduce new farming technologies, in the hope of ensuring the efficient and sustainable development of Vietnam’s shrimp sector.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam has more than 200,000 ha of hi-tech shrimp farming areas, primarily in the two Mekong Delta provinces of Bac Lieu and Soc Trang.
The sector targets producing 930,000 tonnes of brackish water shrimp this year, raking in 4 billion USD from exports.
With average growth of 7 percent in the global shrimp sector, the world's total shrimp output is expected to hit 15 million tonnes by 2045. Vietnam may take the lead in shrimp production and processing by that time, accounting for a quarter of the global share with an output of nearly 4 million worth 20 billion USD./.