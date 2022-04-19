Business Thailand's CP Group interested in expanding investment in Vietnam Senior Chairman of Thai CP Group Dhanin Chearavanont has pledged to continue to prioritise investment in Vietnam, which he described as the most potential and attractive country in Southeast Asia.

Business Vietnamese, French firms launch joint venture providing barge services France’s CMA CGM Group and Vietnam’s International Transportation and Trading Joint Stock Company (ITC) launched a joint venture company to provide barge services in Vietnam on April 19.

Business Domestic businesses to receive support to increase exports to Germany The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Trade Promotion Agency will organise an event on April 21 to help domestic firms increase exports to the German market.

Business Seminar looks to promote HCM City investment in Cuban special economic zone A seminar to promote investment in Cuba’s Mariel Special Development Zone (ZED Mariel) to bolster economic, investment, trade and tourism and healthcare cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Cuban localities was held in the southern hub on April 19.