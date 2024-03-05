An overview of a working session between Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Ngoc He and Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato’ Tan Yang Thai (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Ngoc He and Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato’ Tan Yang Thai explored possibilities for further bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on agricultural sector, during a local working session on March 5.

Highlighting Can Tho as the first-tier municipality that is located in the heart of the Mekong Delta renowned for its strengths in rice, fruits and aquaculture, He wished that Malaysian firms would consider investing in the city, especially in sectors needing investment, such as food processing, hi-tech agriculture, logistics and smart technology.



Furthermore, he also encouraged them to invest in the Mekong Delta farm produce processing and selling centre, a project endorsed by the Prime Minister to be situated in Can Tho.

The city is committed to creating the most favourable conditions for Malaysian firms to invest there, with support policies and incentives, he said.

The Malaysian Ambassador cited 2023 statistics that show Malaysia as the sixth largest importer of Vietnamese rice. He also emphasised Vietnam's crucial role in ensuring food security for Malaysia, particularly in light of the nation's limited capacity for food production.

He pledged to raise awareness among Malaysian people and businesses about the Vietnamese city's potentials, beauty and investment opportunities, urging them to explore investment prospects in the city.

According to the municipal Department of External Affairs, the city now hosts one Malaysia-invested project valued at around 285,000 USD, which manufactures various roofing products and workshop frames.

Last year, Can Tho exported goods worth 35.9 million USD to Malaysia, mostly rice, aquatic products, processed farm produce, apparel, pharmaceuticals, and veterinary drugs. Conversely, imports from Malaysia were estimated at 0.28 million USD, primarily materials for pharmaceutical and garment-textile industries.

In the afternoon the same day, the Malaysian diplomat visited the Trung An Hi-Tech Agriculture JSC in Thot Not district. This company specialises in processing and trading various types of clean and organic rice./.