Canadian friends appreciate Vietnam communist party’s leadership
A workshop created an opportunity for participants to learn about the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam in the modern society and the gathering of people to solve social matters.
The workshop is themed “Communist Party of Vietnam: 90 years of accomplishments and international solidarity.
Participants at the event expressed their impression and admiration when seeing documents highlighting the glorious milestones of the Vietnamese nation such as the birth of the Party, the successful August Revolution 1945, and the Dien Bien Phu Victory in 1954./.