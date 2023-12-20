The above figure represents a remarkable 27% increase compared to the previous year and a heartening 83% of the pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019.

This boosts not only breathed new life into the local economy, but also showcased Hanoi's enduring charm as a travel destination.

One of the standout achievements of Hanoi’s tourism in 2023 is the surge in international visitors, totalling 4 million. This marks an impressive 138% increase compared to the prior year and a significant rebound. The influx of international tourists reflects Hanoi's resilience and its capacity to draw global travellers, even amid global uncertainties.

The city welcomed 20 million domestic visitors in 2023, reflecting a 16% increase from the previous year and an impressive 91% recovery compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. This surge in domestic tourism highlights the growing interest of locals in exploring the cultural and historical treasures within their own country.

Total revenue from tourists this year is estimated at nearly 3.65 billion USD, marking a substantial 45.5% increase compared to 2022./.

VNA