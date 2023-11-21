World Singapore provides more help for low-income families Low-income families in Singapore will be given financial incentives as part of the new ComLink+ scheme announced on November 20.

World Indonesia deploys investment plan for 20 bln USD energy transition pact Indonesia on November 21 launched an investment plan to attract 20 billion USD pledged by the US and Japan in a renewable energy transition pact agreed last year for the archipelago to slash emissions and wean itself off coal.

World Comprehensive approach needed for promoting peace: Ambassador The United Nations (UN), including the UN Security Council (UNSC), needs to have a comprehensive approach to promote peace and sustainable development, breaking the cycle of conflict and poverty, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

World Thailand incentivises smart city development The Digital Economy and Society Ministry (DES) on November 20 incentivised smart city development by offering a 50% cut in corporate tax for three years.