Cardiac stroke death rate on the rise in neighbouring Laos
The death rate from cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac stroke is on the rise in Laos, marking it as the third major cause of death in the Southeast Asian country with a mortality rate of 9.01%.
Illustrative photo (Photo: ksbtdanang.vn)Vientiane (VNA) – The death rate from cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac stroke is on the rise in Laos, marking it as the third major cause of death in the Southeast Asian country with a mortality rate of 9.01%.
According to local media, in Laos, there is currently only one trained cardiologist while the number of heart stroke cases is rising. The country does not have any statistics on the number of strokes or the rate of people diagnosed with strokes. The cause is believed to be inadequate data or records and a lack of awareness of the signs and symptoms.
Dr. Sysavath Keosotsay, Director of the Department of Neurology at Mittaphap Hospital in Vientiane recommended that the Lao Government call for support from international agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) in monitoring, treating and preventing recurrent strokes./.