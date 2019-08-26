Quang Long primary school in Quang Binh province has been funded by US agricultural company Cargill. (Photo courtesy of Cargill)

- US agricultural company Cargill has funded construction of a school in Ba Don town in the central province of Quang Binh.The Quang Long primary school, the 92nd school built in Vietnam with funding provided by Cargill, has five classrooms, restrooms, a gate, and a fence and will take in almost 250 children aged six to 10.Earlier this month it provided funds to open the My Thanh kindergarten in Ba Tri district in the Mekong delta province of Ben Tre.The employee-led Cargill Cares Councils, through which the company provides charity, also set up a library there.The two schools cost around 2.7 billion VND (nearly 115,000 USD). Cargill plans to fund five more by May next year.Nguyen Ba Luan, country president of Cargill, said: “We have been building schools for Vietnam for 24 years, and we will continue to do so for many years to come in areas where education infrastructure is in urgent need of improvement in Vietnam.”Since 1997 the company has provided around 5.3 million USD to build schools that now provide education to more than 14,500 students in 48 provinces every year.-VNA