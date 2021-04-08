Ceremony held for handover of duty to new Prime Minister
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc handed over the duty of Prime Minister to new Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a ceremony on April 8.
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) hands over a bouquet to new Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)
President Phuc and PM Chinh also presented appointment decisions to the two new Deputy Prime Ministers Le Minh Khai and Le Van Thanh, along with 12 new ministers, sector chiefs and Government members.
Addressing the ceremony, Phuc thanked the Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, organs in the political system and the people for their assistance, cooperation, facilitation and support to the Government in the 2016-2021 tenure.
He said the Government members in 2016-2021 tenure are proud for having dedicated themselves to serve the country and the people, taking the country one step forward and winning the support of the people and the business community.
He expressed the belief that the Government, under the leadership of PM Chinh, will continue to reap new achievements.
PM Chinh praised the contributions of Phuc in his capacity as Prime Minister and the Government in the 2016-2021, leaving behind important imprints.
He pledged to inherit and further build on the great achievements of the previous tenure for the country’s rapid and sustainable development./.