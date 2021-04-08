Politics Vietnam requests businesses to respect its sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa Vietnam requests that businesses respect the country’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes, as well as its sovereignty, sovereign right and jurisdiction over related waters in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on April 8.

Politics Spokeswoman reiterates consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance Vietnam will consistently pursue the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, including deepening ties with partners in an effective and sustainable manner with intertwined interests, said Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang during a regular press conference in Hanoi on April 8.

Politics Party leader presents decisions appointing heads of Party Central Committee’s commissions The Politburo held a ceremony on April 8 to announce decisions appointing the new heads of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and Commission for Mass Mobilisation.

Politics Russian Ambassador impressed by Vietnam and its people Outgoing Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov has expressed his positive impression of Vietnam and its people and shared his assessment of the prospects for developing the partnership between the two countries in the time to come.