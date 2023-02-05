On behalf of the Political Bureau, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong attended and delivered a speech at the ceremony.



Thuong emphasised that Phuc was assigned by the Party, State and people with many important tasks.



In all circumstances and positions, Phuc carried forward the sense of responsibility and showed his revolutionary enthusiasm to fulfill the tasks, Thuong said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Phuc clearly stated that, looking back the entire process of studying and working over the past more than 50 years, in any position, he has been always loyal to the Party, Fatherland and people; made every effort to study, work and train himself and completed all the tasks assigned by the Party and State.



At the ceremony, Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan thanked Phuc for his support and assistance, and expected that with his brainpower and valuable experience, he will make more contributions to the Party, people and country./.

VNA