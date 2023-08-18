Business Da Nang promotes non-cash payment in tourism The central beach city of Da Nang has promoted non-cash payment, particularly in tourism areas and market system, making things more convenient for the locals and visitors.

Travel Tourism sector moves to optimise new visa policy The new visa policy, coming into force on August 15, is believed to open up various opportunities for tourism development, and stakeholders in this industry are taking actions to seize those chances.

Business Wood enterprises step up trade promotion due to lack of orders Wood producers and exporters are pinning high hope on trade fairs and expos, as the lack of orders is causing difficulties for their production and business activities, according to insiders.