Business Vietnam, RoK agree to bolster economic, trade, investment ties Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and his Korean counterpart Sung Yun-mo have discussed measures to further bolster economic, trade and investment partnership between the two countries.

Business Vietnam attracts 31.8 billion USD in FDI in 11 months Vietnam attracted 31.8 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 11 months of 2019, up 3 percent year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnam, Hungary step up all-round cooperation Vietnam and Hungary have agreed to boost comprehensive collaboration across politics, economy-trade, science-technology, culture, tourism, finance, agriculture, and security-defence to mark the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (February 1950-2020).

Business Vietnam International Aviation Expo opens in HCM City The Vietnam International Aviation Expo 2019 (VIAE 2019), the first expo on aviation technologies and equipment in the country, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 26.