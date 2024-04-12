World Malaysia’s labour market to remain stable in 2024 Malaysia's labour market is projected to remain stable in 2024, with the average unemployment rate at 3.2%, according to Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga IB).

World Lao economy forecast to grow 4% in 2024, 2025: ADB​ The Lao economy is expected to expand moderately in 2024 and 2025, thanks to external demand linked with tourism and trade, according to a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report.

World Two Philippine navy pilots dead after helicopter crash Two Philippine Navy pilots died on April 11 after a helicopter crash near a public market south of the capital Manila, the Philippine Navy announced on the same day.

World Malaysia's largest port to double capacity Malaysia's largest port plans to double its capacity over the coming decades, aiming to chase neighbouring hub Singapore as the shift in global supply chains adds to the competition in Southeast Asia's logistics sector.