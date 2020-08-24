World At least nine killed in twin blasts in southern Philippines At least nine people were killed while 17 others were wounded after two explosions struck the southern Philippine province of Sulu on August 24, according to local military.

World Japan, Laos to ease travelling restrictions from September Japan and Laos have agreed to resume travelling between the two nations for long-term residents from September, which has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN Indonesian gov’t promises nationwide 4G internet services by 2022 The Indonesian government is committed to accelerating a “national digital transformation” through five priority programmes, Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate has said.

World Cambodia, Japan to ease travel restrictions in September 2020 Japan and Cambodia agreed on August 22 to reopen borders for expatriates, starting possibly from early September, on condition they observe a 14-day self-quarantine period and take other precautions against the novel coronavirus, Kyodo News reported.