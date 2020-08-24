China to prioritize Mekong countries in COVID-19 vaccine supply
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to give priority to providing COVID-19 vaccines to Mekong countries once it is developed and ready to use, according to Chinese news agency Xinhua.
COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Li made the statement when attending the third Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) leaders' meeting via video links.
He was quoted by Xinhua as saying that China will set up special funds to promote public health under the framework of the LMC Special Fund, and continue to provide anti-epidemic materials and technical support to Mekong countries.
Highlighting the significance of solidarity and cooperation to the global fight against the pandemic, Li said China is willing to work with Mekong countries to assist the work of the World Health Organization.
Earlier, Chinese health authorities unveiled that the government has been administering a coronavirus vaccine candidate to selected groups of key workers since July. No COVID-19 vaccine has gone through the final stage of testing./.