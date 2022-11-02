Politics Ha Nam province expects to boost cooperative ties in green production with Denmark The northern province of Ha Nam expects to welcome more businesses and investors from Denmark who are interested in surveying the local investment environment, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Xuan Duong has said.

Politics Vietnam, Czech Republic beef up cooperation in fight against crimes The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and legal enforcement agencies of the Czech Republic have been working closely together to fight crimes, especially trans-national, hi-tech, drug, and human trafficking crimes while taking measures to protect citizens of each country, said Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam.

Politics Vietnamese Party chief’s China visit further deepens bilateral ties: Chinese scholar General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong’s China visit from October 30 – November 1 played an important role in promoting the bilateral friendship and further deepening the bilateral ties in the new era, a Chinese scholar has said.

Politics Danish Crown Prince visits Hai Phong to boost energy cooperation Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik and a delegation of Danish businesses are visiting the northern port city of Hai Phong to boost cooperation in renewable energy development and effective use of energy.