China visit by CPV leader significant to socialism building: former Lao official
The freshly-ended visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has a significant meaning not only to Vietnam and China but also to the socialism building in the world, commented former Lao Deputy Prime Minister Somsavat Lengsavath.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong held talks with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on October 31. (Photo: VNA)
After the success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping invited his CPV counterpart to visit China, showing the importance of the ties between the two socialist countries, Lengsavanth told the Vietnam News Agency.
He said that at the 20th National Congress of the CPC, Xi affirmed the determination to build a model of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era in a comprehensive manner, making China a modern socialist country.
Meanwhile, Vietnam is also realising the goal towards socialism, therefore, the visit was a chance for leaders of the two Parties to share experience on the way to build socialism, he held.
Former Lao Deputy Prime Minister Somsavat Lengsavath. (Photo: VNA)According to the former Lao Deputy PM, the visit, which took place amid the complicated world developments, offered an opportunity for the two sides to exchange lessons regarding Party building, reinforcing political trust, and promoting bilateral partnership in other fields.
China is currently a comprehensive strategic partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while the bloc is a leading partner of China in terms of economy and trade, he noted, adding that Vietnam is a member playing an important role in ASEAN and a country with the strongest economic and trade cooperation with China among ASEAN member countries.
Therefore, the China visit by the CPV General Secretary provided a chance for Vietnam and China to further beef up their partnership in economy, trade and investment and other areas, thus contributing to promoting the relations between ASEAN and China, stated Lengsavanth./.