Society Hanoi launches blood donation drive A blood donation campaign, called the Red Spring festival, was launched in Hanoi on February 11, the 13th of its kind organized so far, to ease blood shortages after the Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society HCM City rolls out smart healthcare, education management centres A smart healthcare management centre using artificial intelligence (AI), the first of its kind in Vietnam, debuted in Ho Chi Minh City on February 11.

Society Vietnam, US jointly study vaccine against African swine fever The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has suggested the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) transfer virus samples to Vietnam to study and produce vaccine against African swine fever (ASF) in the country.

Society Qatari Embassy supports Vietnamese watermelon farmers The Embassy of Qatar has purchased four tonnes of watermelon to help farmers in Vietnam’s central region, said the embassy on February 10.