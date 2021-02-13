Chu Lai Port seeks to serve international flow of goods
Chu Lai Port in the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone, the central province of Quang Nam, is striving to establish itself as a major point of transit for goods in not only Vietnam but also other countries.
Recently, 7,200 tonnes of paper pulp of the Sun Paper Savannakhet, a company based in the Lao province of Savannakhet, were exported to China via Chu Lai Port.
The batch was transported from Savannakhet to Chu Lai Port by road and then to China by sea.
The Lao firm produces 400,000 tonnes of recycled pulp annually to supply packaging paper factories of the Shandong Sun Paper Industry in China.
Highly valuing the infrastructure, equipment and shipping routes in Chu Lai, the business chose this port to deliver pulp to China.
Sun Paper Savannakhet said it plans to ship about 180,000 tonnes of paper pulp via Chu Lai Port in 2021, equivalent to a monthly average of 15,000 tonnes.
The port investor, Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), noted efforts have been made to diversify sources of import and export via Chu Lai Port, including those in the central and Central Highlands regions of Vietnam, southern Laos, and northern Cambodia, thereby gradually turning this port into a major point of transit for goods in Vietnam and the world./.