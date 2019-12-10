Business Southern province to develop facility to serve cruise ships With cruise ships visiting Ba Ria – Vung Tau having to dock at cargo ports, the southern province plans to build a new facility to serve cruise ships that bring cash-rich tourists to its shores.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on December 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 10, down 4 VND from the previous day (December 9).

Business Novaland Expo makes strong impression on visitors, investors Novaland Expo, which closed in Ho Chi Minh City on December 8, made a strong impression on domestic and foreign customers and investors. The five-day event attracted nearly 20,000 visitors.