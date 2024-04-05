Complete collection of Party documents to be published on CPV’s centenary
Politburo member, permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat and head of the Committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A complete collection of Party documents is scheduled to come to the public in 2030 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930-2030).
The information was unveiled at a working session of the publishing council and the steering committee for drafting the collection held in Hanoi on April 4, chaired by Politburo member, permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai, who is also chairwoman of the council.
The 80-volume collection features Party documents issued in the 1924-2020 period, of them 70 with nearly 1,800 documents between 1924 and 2010 restructured and republished, and others released for the first time.
Notably, the remaining 10, issued from 2011 to 2020, contain documents of National Party Congresses; CPC Central Committee’s conferences; the Politburo’s and the Secretariat’s resolutions, directives, decisions, regulations, conclusions, notices, dispatches and letters; speeches and remarks by high-ranking Party, State, Government and National Assembly leaders; messages and letters of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat and Party and Sate leaders regarding the country’s important events; and joint statements between the CPV and its foreign counterparts and countries.
The collection depicts the Party’s formation and development, as well as its strategic ideology, policies and guidelines across spheres. They are expected to serve theoretical research and reality review.
Speaking at the working session, head of the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission Nguyen Trong Nghia asked the Su that (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the Committee’s Office to accelerate the compilation while ensuring thorough preparations.
In her closing remarks, Mai also lauded preparations by the office, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and the publishing house for their efforts in the work./.