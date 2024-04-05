Politics Foreign ministers affirm leading importance of Vietnam - China relations Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with Wang Yi, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, in Guangxi province on April 4.

Politics Vietnam co-chairs 28th ASEAN-RoK dialogue Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Head of the ASEAN Senior Official Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam Do Hung Viet and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, SOM Leader of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Chung Byung-won co-chaired the 28th ASEAN-RoK Dialogue on April 4.

Politics Ambassador stresses significance of NA leader’s visit to China The coming official visit to China by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is crucial to maintaining high-level exchanges, upholding the strategic orientations for bilateral relations, and realising the common perceptions shared by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, said Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai.

Politics National symposium to spotlight Dien Bien Phu Victory A national symposium on the Dien Bien Phu Victory will be held on April 15 in the northwestern city of the same name that witnessed the triumph 70 years ago, it was announced at a press conference in Hanoi on April 4.