Travel Quang Binh among top experiences in Vietnam for another year Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is among top experiences in Vietnam voted by Lonely Planet, a renowned travel guide book publisher, for another year.

Travel Trang An's beauty in Autumn Around 100km to the south from Hanoi, Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh is one of the most popular and an attractive tourist destination in Vietnam.

Travel Hung Yen reports tourism revenue of over 8.6 million USD In the nine months of this year, total tourists to Hung Yen province reached 850,000, up 11% compared to the same period last year. The figure included 18,000 foreign visitors.

Travel Infographic 15 million foreign tourists visits Vietnam during 10 months of 2019 There are roughly 15 million foreign tourists travel to Vietnam, up 13% compared to the same period in 2018. Other than Australian tourists, holidaymakers from other continents see increases.