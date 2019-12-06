Con Dao archipelago a must-see gem: Vogue Paris
Con Dao archipelago is among the most “beautiful secret” winter escapes in the world, according to Vogue Paris (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Con Dao archipelago in southern Vietnam is among the most “beautiful secret” winter escapes in the world, according to Vogue Paris, one of the world’s leading lifestyle magazines.
The magazine lists nine “dreamy islands” ideal for a winter excursion, describing Con Dao as a “must-see” gem.
Located in Ba Ria – Vung Tau province, around 230km southeast of Ho Chi Minh City, the archipelago was home to a prison keeping political prisoners during the French colonial era. The former prison is now open to the public as part of a museum tracing Con Dao’s history.
Today, the island can be reached by air from HCM City or via helicopter./.