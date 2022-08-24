Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A conference was held in Hanoi on August 24 to review the 10-year implementation of a Directive of the 11th-tenure Party Central Committee's Secretariat on strengthening Party leadership on sending Vietnamese workers and experts to work abroad.

Speaking at the event, Politburo member, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh asked participants to review the pros and cons of the Directive during its implementation to clarify the leadership role of Party committees and forecast the impacts of the fourth industrial revolution on the labour market.

He also asked them to offer opinions on workforce training, harmonisation of labour relations in a socialist-oriented market economy, global integration and international commitments, labour productivity and quality during industrialisation and modernisation.

Participants also gave their feedback on the draft report reviewing the work, focusing on the situation of Vietnamese workers abroad and their protection, vocational training and the situation in labour markets worldwide.

Anh asked the compiling group to continue collecting feedback and complete the report to submit to the Secretariat as scheduled./.