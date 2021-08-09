Business Vietnam’s wood products export surges 55 percent in seven months Vietnam exported 9.58 billion USD worth of wood and wood products in the first seven months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 55 percent, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Vietnam’s Ri6 durian sells well in Australia Over 15 tonnes of Vietnamese frozen Ri6 durian exported to Australia by Uu Dam company sold out within only two days, reported the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

Business Hanoi invests efforts in developing key industrial products Hanoi is working to promote the development of key industrial products, expecting 25 - 30 products will earn the recognition this year.

Business Tuna exporters forecast to meet difficulties in Q3 Tuna exporters are forecast to meet obstacles in the third quarter due to hike in transport costs and COVID-19 pandemic.