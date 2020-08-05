Environment Storm Sinlaku enters East Sea, downpours occur in northern, central regions A tropical depression developed into a storm, named Sinlaku, at noon of August 1, becoming the second to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year.

Environment Thousands of Asian openbills forage for food in central Vietnam Visitors will have a rare chance to see more than 4,000 Asian openbills, an endangered species in Vietnam, congregate near Dam River in Quang Nam province’s Tam Ky town.

Environment Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals In the Pu Mat National Park of the central province of Nghe An, there is a special task force that rescues wild animals trapped by hunters.

Environment Mekong Delta faces increasing erosion along rivers, canals The beginning of the rainy season has worsened land erosion along rivers and canals in the Mekong Delta.