Construction of large-scale urban area starts in Ninh Thuan
Construction of Ca Na New City urban development project, which has a total investment of nearly 4.5 trillion VND (192.27 million USD), started in Thuan Nam district of the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on July 8.
Covering 64.46 hectares, the project is located in the gateway to the East Sea of the south central coastal region, with close technical infrastructure linkages with neighbouring areas.
It is a green urban area with 20% of the total area designed for tree planting, with 36 parks and a lake.
Kieu Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman and General Director of ATC Holdings JSC, the investor of the project, said that with shophouses, villas, hotels, luxury apartments, social housing, the highlight of Ca Na New City urban area is the modern and neoclassical design style and its harmony with nature. Ca Na New City urban area will accommodate more than 9,000 residents, he said.
The project is scheduled to be put into operation in December 2027.
Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Tran Quoc Nam said that the project will meet the housing demands of local residents, helping ease population density in Thuan Nam district, especially Ca Na and Phuoc Diem communes.
It is also expected to meet the accommodation demands for experts, scientists and workers in nearby industrial parks and seaport, he said.
He pledged that the locality will create optimal conditions for the implementation of the project, and promptly settle obstacles facing the investors, thus ensuring the progress of the project./.