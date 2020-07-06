World Cambodia’s tourism to get post-pandemic support for recovery The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism, will support Cambodia to restore the tourism sector after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

World Google Indonesia to impose 10 percent VAT on customers Technology giant Google in Indonesia has announced that it is ready to charge 10 percent of value added tax (VAT) on customers if required by the host country’s government.

World Alibaba to open third cloud data centre in Indonesia next year Chinese tech giant Alibaba plans to open its third cloud data centre in Indonesia in 2021 with a hope to expand its presence in this market amidst rising competition.