Business Infographic Record trade surplus since 2009 in first two months Vietnam’s exports stood at 59.34 billion USD in the first two months of this year, while imports totalled 54.62 billion USD. The trade surplus was therefore 4.72 billion USD, the highest since 2009.

Business Infographic State-owned enterprises outperform 2023 business plans State-owned enterprises had basically gone ahead business and production plans in 2023, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic Four commodities with export value of over 5 billion USD In the first two months of 2024, four commodities of Vietnam posted export value of over 5 billion USD, accounting for over 52% of the country's total export turnover, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Business Infographic Vietnam's economy in first two months of 2024 In the first two months of 2024, economic indicators paint a dynamic picture for Vietnam with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surging by an average of 3.67%, core inflation increasing by 2.84% and total registered foreign investment reaching nearly 4.29 billion USD.