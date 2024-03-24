Contribution of 5 centrally-run cities to 2023 socio-economic development
Vietnam’s 5 centrally-run cities contributed 35.04% to GDP growth in 2023 and 57.9% to state budget revenue, accounted for 54.6% of foreign direct investment, and welcomed 80.2% of international tourist arrivals.
VNA
VNA
