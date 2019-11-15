Business Vinalines to sell 24.9 percent stake at Inlaco-HP The Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) is divesting entirely from the International Labour and Services Stock Company (Inlaco-HP), according to the State-run corporation.

Business Food industry holds great potential for investment attraction Amidst the expanding agro-forestry-fisheries sector, the food processing industry is expected to grow strongly with great potential for luring more investment, according to experts.​

Business Central bank warns of NPLs from transport projects The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has said it would continue to direct credit institutions to strictly control credit in potentially-risky areas such as real estate and securities, especially Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Build-Transfer (BT) transport projects.

Business Almost 20 Vietnamese firms take part in India Int’l Trade Fair Nearly 20 Vietnamese firms in various areas are participating in the 39th India International Trade Fair (IITF), which began in New Delhi on November 14.