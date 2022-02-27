COVID-19: 86,990 cases recorded on February 27
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 86,990 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 26 to 4pm February 27, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 11,517 cases, followed by Quang Ninh with 5,997.
The national tally now stands at 3,321,005 cases, with a total of 205 infections of Omicron.
The day also saw 35,866 people given the all-clear and 94 deaths.
February 26 witnessed 125,533 doses of vaccines administered, raising the total to 193,408,292./.