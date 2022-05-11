COVID-19: Additional 2,758 cases confirmed on May 11
A child is vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 2,758 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 10 to 4pm May 11, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 538 cases, followed by Nghe An with 178 and Phu Tho with 159.
The national tally reached 10,683,972.
A total 2,589 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 11, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,327,523.
There are 365 patients needing breathing support, while two deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,060.
By May 10, the country had injected 216,142,873 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 2,058,191 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./.