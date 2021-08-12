COVID-19: Con Dao plans to have over 70 percent of population fully vaccinated
Con Dao island in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has planned to have 70 percent of its population fully vaccinated with two shots of COVID-19 vaccine by August 13.
A man vaccinated against COVID-19 on Con Dao island (Photo: VNA)Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – Con Dao island in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has planned to have 70 percent of its population fully vaccinated with two shots of COVID-19 vaccine by August 13.
The island district is now running its fourth vaccination campaign from August 11 to 13 that mobilises 12 medical staff from the provincial police and military forces. An addition of 5,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine has been provided for the locality.
The district’s health centre deployed more than 30 medical staff and over 40 volunteers to serve the vaccination drive.
Phan Thanh Bien, deputy secretary of the district Party Committee and Chairman of the district People’s Council, when the 70-percent vaccination target is achieved, the district will propose easing social distancing measures and gradually recovering production and business activities./.