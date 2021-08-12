Health Ministry warns medical equipment industry against price gouging Manufacturers, importers and suppliers must not increase the price or speculate with products that serve COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control.

Health COVID-19: Additional 4,642 cases recorded on August 12 morning Vietnam documented 4,642 new COVID-19 infections, including three imported cases, from 6:30pm on August 11 to 6am on August 12, raising the national count to 241,543, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vaccination will be sped up once more vaccines available: Deputy Minister The Ministry of Health (MoH) will cooperate with the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to speed up the inoculation to up to 2 million shots of vaccines a day, said Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan.

Health Telehealth provides remote consultations for treatment of over 1800 severe COVID-19 cases Military-run telecom group Viettel announced on August 11 that medical establishments nationwide have carried out 120 consultation session for more than 1,800 severe COVID-19 cases, promptly handling and treating the patients.