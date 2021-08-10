A car plant of VinFast in Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Automobile sales in Vietnam plunged in July due to the complications of COVID-19 and social distancing measures being applied in many localities nationwide.



In the month, 16,035 cars were sold, a month-on-month decline of 32 percent, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA).



There included 10,411 passenger cars, down 34 percent; 5,163 commercial and 461 special-purpose vehicles, slipping 27 percent and 30 percent against the previous month, respectively.



The sale of domestically-assembled vehicles was down 32 percent with 9,024 units sold, while that of completely built up (CBU) ones fell 31 percent with 7,011.



VAMA members sold a total 166,516 vehicles in the first seven months of the 2021, a year-on-year expansion of 27 percent.



The figure comprised of 115,318 passenger and 47,690 commercial vehicles, up 22 percent and 37 percent compared to the same period last year.



The number does not reflect sales of non-VAMA members.



In seven months, TC Motor of Hyundai Thanh Cong sold 38,066 vehicles, while VinFast of conglomerate Vingroup sold 19,720 units./.