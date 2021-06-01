Society Adjustments to master plan create new vision for Da Nang’s development Adjustments to the master plan for central Da Nang city to 2030 and vision to 2045 approved recently by the Prime Minister are believed to “open the door” for it to map out its vision and orientation for the future.

Society Embassy in Laos announces policy of entry to Vietnam amid COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos announced on May 31 that Vietnam is temporarily suspending the entry of foreigners from India, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos or people who used to reside or travel through these countries within 21 days before entering Vietnam, except those in necessary cases.

Health HCMC imposes social distancing under PM’s directive Streets in Ho Chi Minh City become much quieter than usual on May 31, the first day the city has applied social distancing order under the Prime Minister's Directive 15/2020 in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Society Vietnam, Cambodia open new border gate pair The Tan Nam (Vietnam’s Tay Ninh province)- Meun Chey (Cambodia’s Prey Veng province) international border gate pair was officially opened on May 31.