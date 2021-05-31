Society Vietnam Airlines to pilot digital health passport IATA Travel Pass The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, in coordination with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), will begin piloting the digital health app IATA Travel Pass on June 1.

Society Flowers and ornamental plants are Hanoi’s key agriculture products Flowers and ornamental plants not only protect the ecological environment but also help increase people's incomes, speed up the development of new style rural areas and urban development in Hanoi.

Society Statue of General Vo Nguyen Giap in Truong Sa archipelago On Son Ca Island in the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago of Khanh Hoa province, nearly 1,000 nautical miles from the mainland, is a monument dedicated to General Vo Nguyen Giap, helping to educate young soldiers on the island about one of Vietnam’s greatest military strategists.

Society Illegal Chinese immigrants returned to China The Border Station of the Lao Cai International Border Gate and the Office of Immigration Management under the Department of Public Security of the northern province of Lao Cai on May 29 handed over 16 Chinese citizens to authorities of Hekou district in China’s Yunnan province.