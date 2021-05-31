National fund calls for support for quarantined children
A kid contracted with COVID-19 receives present on the occasion of International Children's Day. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has called for support from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals to help Vietnamese children overcome the challenges from COVID-19.
The call was made in response to the unprecedented humanitarian emergency, which has had a critical impact on children’s lives and health, and the action month for children in 2021, themed “Joining hands to ensure children’s rights, and protect children during natural disasters and outbreaks”.
According to Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, 198 Vietnamese children had contracted COVID-19 as of May 28, accounting for six percent of all COVID-19 infections in the country, while 3,915 had first-hand contact with infections (F1).
The children are receiving treatment at hospitals or are sent to concentrated quarantine sites.
He said the figures could increase in the future since the number of quarantined people at industrial and processing parks is on the rise.
MoLISA decided to support each child suffering from COVID-19 and those in quarantine with 80,000 VND (3.50 USD) a day for 21 days under Government Resolution No 16/NQ-CP on medical quarantine fees, examination, treatment, and special mechanisms in COVID-19 prevention and control. The funding is sourced from the NFVC.
Organisations and individuals who want to support children can contact the NFVC at 35 Tran Phu Street, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi, call (84 24) 3733 3094 / 3747 0037 / 3733 1223 or the hotline 092 999 999, fax (84 24) 3843 8537, or visit: http://www.nfvc.org.vn.
They can also make donations by transferring money to Vietcombank account 001.0.00.0000355./.