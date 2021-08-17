COVID-19 forces nearly 95 percent of Can Tho firms to halt operations
As many as 1,032 out of the total of 1,090 firms, or 94.68 percent, in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, had temporarily suspended their operations as of August 16, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.
A firm in Can Tho sets up temporary dorm at its factory (Photo: VNA)Can Tho (VNA) - As many as 1,032 out of the total of 1,090 firms, or 94.68 percent, in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, had temporarily suspended their operations as of August 16, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.
The halt is primarily triggered by complicated developments of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which deal a blow to the production and supply chains, along with the consumption market.
So far, only 20 businesses in Can Tho’s industrial parks have maintained operations, accounting for 11.76 percent of the total in IPs. At the same time, 41 firms operating outside industrial parks remain active.
The Department is to work with the managing board of processing and industrial zones and the People’s Committees of districts to further inspect COVID-19 prevention and control work of local businesses and manufacturing plants.
More firms in Can Tho are forecast to halt operations if the COVID-19 still sees complicated developments.
The city documented 2,663 COVID-19 cases between April 27 and August 15./.