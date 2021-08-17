Business Joint support needed for sustainable e-commerce development: insider Though there remains much room for growth, e-commerce still needs joint support from authorities, businesses, and people to develop healthily and sustainably, said a leader of the Vietnam E-Commerce Association (VECOM).

Business Tight but flexible regulations needed for healthy corporate bond market Vietnam should set tight rules to diminish the negative impact of corporate bond products, while constructing flexible regulations for bond issuance to effectively manage and supervise the corporate bond market, according to insiders.

Business Firms get help to partner with Amazon to fuel export Some special cooperation programmes are being carried out by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) with a view to helping Vietnamese enterprises boost exports via e-commerce giant Amazon.