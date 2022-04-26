Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A total 8,431 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 25 to 4pm April 26, according to the Ministry of Health.

Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 937 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 702 and Quang Ninh with 408.



Hanoi supplemented 40,000 cases to the national tally after completing verification of information.



The national tally reached 10,620,203.



A total 23,465 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 26, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,116,225.



There are 620 patients needing breathing support, while an additional 8 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,029, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.



By April 25, the country had injected 213,061,726 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 879,989 first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./.