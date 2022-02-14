Health Vietnam sees over 27,300 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Vietnam recorded 27,311 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as of 4pm on February 12, up 831 infections from one day before, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health HCM City to close largest COVID ICU as severe case numbers fall sharply The HCM City Department of Health has recommended that the People’s Committee should close down the 1,000-bed Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Thu Duc city saying there are few severely ill patients.

Health COVID-19: Record number of new cases reported on February 10 The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 9 to 4pm February 10 to a record 26,032, including 9 imported cases, up over 2,000 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.