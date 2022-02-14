COVID-19: New cases on Feb 14 surge to over 29,000
Vietnam recorded 29,413 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to 4pm on February 14, up over 3,000 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Collecting samples from students for COVID-19 testing in Ba Ria-Vung Tau (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 29,413 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to 4pm on February 14, up over 3,000 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases consist of 10 imported and 29,403 domestic ones, including 20,924 in the community.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 3,507, followed by Hai Duong with 1,915, Hai Phong with 1,489, and Nghe An with 1,385.
The infection tally now stands at 2,540,273.
There are 2,640 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 91 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 39,037.
A total 6,193 patients were given the all-clear on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,232,947.
By February 13, the country had injected 186,001,127 doses of vaccines, with 79,216,176 being the first dose, 74,742,958 the second, and 32,041,993 the third./.