COVID-19: One imported case documented on April 19 morning
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported one imported case of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6am on April 19, bringing the national count to 2,785, according to the Ministry of Health.
The latest patient is a 39-year-old man who returned home from Japan and was sent to quarantine upon his arrival at Da Nang International Airport on April 13.
His test result turned out positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on April 17. The man is being treated at a hospital in central Da Nang city.
As many as 2,475 patients have been given the all-clear so far, while the fatalities remain at 35.
Among the active patients, 11 have tested negative for the virus once, 16 twice and 18 thrice.
A total of 40,150 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are under medical monitoring nationwide, including 531 in hospitals, 24,361 at State-designated quarantine establishment and 15,258 at their residences.
The ministry said an additional 10,415 people in 13 cities and provinces received COVID-19 vaccine shots between April 12-18, bringing the total number of vaccinated people to 79,182./.