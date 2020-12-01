COVID-19-positive flight attendant violates quarantine regulations: Authority
The male flight attendant who was confirmed as COVID-19 Patient No.1342 violated disease prevention regulations while under concentrated and stay-at-home quarantine, thus making him and another man (Patient No.1347) be infected with the SARS-CoV-2, Ho Chi Minh City’s Health Department has affirmed.
Vietnamese citizens conduct procedures when flying home - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
According to the department, the Vietnam Airlines staff is a crewmember of Flight VN5021 from Japan to Can Tho on November 14.
While staying at a quarantine site of the national flag carrier in Tan Binh district of Ho Chi Minh City from November 14 to 18, the patient had contact with a colleague who is Patient 1325 serving on another flight.
After testing negative for the coronavirus twice, Patient 1342 was allowed to undergo self-quarantine at his boarding house in Tan Binh district.
During this period, the patient had close contact with his mother and two friends. The male friend came to share the house with Patient 1342.
Patient 1342 had his sample collected for the third test on November 28, and the result was positive.
The three people having close contact with him were immediately quarantined and tested. Among them, the male friend is positive and became Patient 1347.
Nguyen Tri Dung, Director of the city’s Centre for Disease Control, said that Patient No.1342 lowered his guard against the pandemic and did not abide by quarantine regulations, both at concentrated facility and at home, thus causing disease transmission.
The centre will tighten the implementation of quarantine regulations, he affirmed./.