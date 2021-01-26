CPV’s leadership plays crucial role in Vietnam’s achievements: Thai scholar
Political stability under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is one of the most fundamental reasons behind Vietnam’s great development in all aspects over the past years and its increasingly important role in the region and the world, a Thai scholar has said.
Professor Chuan Petkaew affirms political stability under the leadership of the CPV is one of the most fundamental reasons behind Vietnam's great development in all aspects (Source: VNA)
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents, Professor Chuan Petkaew at Suratthani Rajabhat University affirmed that political stability has become an advantage throughout Vietnam’s development process that not all countries have.
Vietnam’s achievements in all aspects have proved the crucial leading role of the Vietnamese Party and State in the cause of national development, the scholar stressed.
He expressed his belief that the 13th National Congress of the CPV will continue to set out right directions, helping Vietnam become more prosperous and affirm its important position in resolving common issues of the region and the world.
Petkaew, who is also the co-author of the book “President Ho Chi Minh, the Founder of Modern Vietnam – Thailand Relations,” also underlined the important role of President Ho Chi Minh in the victory of the Vietnamese revolution and socio-economic development achievements in the country under the CPV’s leadership.
The professor expressed his impression on President Ho Chi Minh's moral example, affirming that his moral example is an extremely great spiritual legacy that generations of Vietnamese people need to follow./.