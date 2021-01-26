World 13th National Party Congress gains Latin American press coverage Latin American press on January 25 highlighted the opening of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which draws the participation of 1,587 delegates representing nearly 5.2 million Party members across the nation.

World Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar Russia will lift a travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar, with flights to these countries set to resume on January 27, according to the Russian Government.

World Indonesian central bank: signs of inflation pressure may be seen in Q4 Indonesia’s central bank said signs of inflation accelerating might be seen in the fourth quarter but the bank would not immediately raise interest rates in response, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on January 25.

World Myanmar earns over 2 bln USD from industrial exports Myanmar earned over 2.02 billion USD from the export of finished industrial goods over the first three months of the present fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021 which started in October.