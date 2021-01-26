Culture - Sports Music show honours strong will of soldiers on Truong Sa The annual music show “Truong Sa Spring”, the ninth of its kind, was held in Hanoi on January 23 to honour strong will and aspiration of officials and soldiers who are safeguarding sea and island sovereignty of the nation.

Culture - Sports Hoa Binh culture on show in downtown Hanoi Various cultural features of ethnic minority groups in the northern province of Hoa Binh were showcased in Hanoi’s pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake over the weekend.

Culture - Sports Quang Binh to host international flower festival in 2023 The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) has approved the organisation of an international flower festival in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Binh in 2023, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.