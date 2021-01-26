HCM City holds art programme welcoming 13th National Party Congress
Famous singers and dancers of Vietnam performed in a special music programme in Ho Chi Minh City on January 25 night to welcome the 13th National Party Congress.
The event was co-organised by the city’s organisation board of major holidays and the HCM City Light Music Centre.
The programme, divided into three parts, featured 16 well-known songs expressing the gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, and affirming the people’s belief in the right directions and policies, and creative leadership of the CPV.
It also praised policies of the Party and State that have created great development turning points, bringing a facelift to the country in general and HCM City in particular.
The programme is considered greetings from the municipal Party Committee, authorities and people to the 13th National Party Congress with a firm belief that HCM City will become a civilized and modern city, and deserves being named after President Ho Chi Minh.
In Hanoi, a series of art performance programmes and exhibitions have also been organised to welcome the congress, according to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.
Streets in Hanoi have been also decorated with vibrant flowers, banderoles, posters, and national, and hammer and sickle flags to celebrate this important event./.