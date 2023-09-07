Nguyen Van Vinh and his family have been working their fingers to the bone from 6am to 9pm in recent times. The family, and many others as well, have to complete their many bulk orders for star lanterns for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

People in Bao Dap village have been making star lanterns for over sixty years. Their lanterns are made in many sizes, and people earn 8-10 USD a day.

Local craftsmen are happy to see orders continue to flood in, at much higher numbers than in recent years.

Star lanterns were at threat from modern toys at one time, but have once again won favour among local customers, especially since the pandemic. This is great news for not only the craftsmen and their families, but also for those who admire Vietnamese culture and traditional values./.

VNA