Business 64 Vietnamese enterprises win at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards Sixty-four business leaders and enterprises have received the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 for their entrepreneurial and business excellence amidst the pandemic.

Business Prime Minister talks business facilitation with Adidas CEO Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talked over the phone with CEO of Adidas Kasper Rorsted on March 1 to discuss measures for promoting the German sportwear firm’s operations in Vietnam.

Business VinFast, LeasePlan ink deal on car rental services in Europe Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced its signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with LeasePlan, one of the world's leading car-as-a-service companies, on February 28 at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) – the most influential technology and mobile exhibition in the world that runs from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain.

Business Ministry asks for intensifying market supervision amid COVID-19, Ukraine conflict The Ministry of Industry and Trade has urged the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance and its provincial/municipal chapters to strengthen market supervision and monitoring in the face of COVID-19 and armed conflict in Ukraine.