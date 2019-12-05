Business WeWork expands in Vietnam Co-working space provider WeWork is expanding in Vietnam by opening two more offices in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Germany firm Festo to set up factory in Vietnam Festo, a German supplier of automation technology and technical education, plans to set up a plant in Vietnam to take advantage of the increasing foreign investment and production in the country.

Business Directors key for company growth With the Vietnamese economy still growing, firms' boards of directors should develop to take advantage of opportunities, a top businessman has said.

Business Vietnam Expo 2019 opens in HCM City The 2019 Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on December 4.