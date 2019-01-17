There are only a couple of weeks left until the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday. These days, flowers of all kinds are blossoming to cater for the local Tet decoration demands.

Duong Son and Van Duong are two most renowned villages for growing chrysanthemum in Da Nang city. During this season’s crop, high technology has been applied in growing the flowers. In Van Duong cooperative, over 80,000 flower baskets of Da Lat flower seeds will be available for sale.

Growers are working hard to get the flowers ready right in time for Tet. They said flower prices will increase by about 10 percent.

Nowadays, the amount of flowers is big enough to supply Da Nang city and neighboring localities. From the 22nd day of the last lunar month, all reserved flowers will be available at flower markets for selling.-VNA