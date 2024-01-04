Travel Lam Dong eyes to become “green paradise” The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is striving to become a “green paradise”, with the attraction of leading high-end resort-eco-healthcare-sport tourism centres in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Travel Vietnam developing community-based tourism The community’s participation in tourism development not only helps maintain long-term economic contributions, but also ensures the necessary support for and supervision over tourism activities. Therefore, according to insiders, it is an effective solution to promote sustainable tourism.