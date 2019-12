Videos Policies needed to develop night time economy Big cities in Vietnam hold huge potential for developing their night time economies. However, planning and policies are required to manage this new economic sector.

Videos Tourism shakes hand with aviation to promote Vietnam’s image Vietnam National Administration of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on December 24 signed a Strategic Cooperation Minute with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

Videos Sea grapes offer sustainable livelihood for islanders The Research Institute for Marine Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has piloted a model to grow sea grapes on Ly Son Island off Quang Ngai province.

Videos Venues for spending Christmas holiday in Hanoi Christmas is around the corner with twinkling pine trees and reindeer set up on main streets across Hanoi.