Some 400 flights on eight domestic routes brought visitors to Da Nang during Tet. The total number of guests staying overnight stood at 25,500, primarily Vietnamese travellers. Leading local attractions included Marble Mountains, the Mikazuki Water Park, and Son Tra Peninsula.

Many accommodation establishments have provided additional conference and banquet services and also cut room tariffs by 30-50%. Most visitors to Da Nang are independent travellers and book their accommodation close to the day of their arrival, which peaked from the 2nd to the 5th day of the Lunar New Year, mostly at 4 or 5-star hotels along the coast.

Along with growing numbers of Vietnamese visitors, Da Nang’s tourism sector also expects to welcome international visitors once again sometime in the first quarter./.

VNA